Oppn protests over Bihar voter rolls as Parliament passes eight Bills

Opposition MPs, including Leaders of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, took out a protest march on Monday from Parliament House to the Election Commission against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged “vote chori”, but were stopped midway by police and detained amid high drama.

Police had put up barricades outside the Press Trust of India (PTI) building on the route to prevent the MPs, who were protesting against the voter roll revision in Bihar and alleged poll rigging, from marching further. As the MPs were stopped, many sat on the road and raised slogans, while some women MPs climbed the barricades and shouted slogans against the Election Commission. They were later whisked away in police buses to the Parliament Street Police Station. All the MPs were released later.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had earlier written to the Election Commission seeking a meeting to discuss the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) and other issues. On the Opposition’s march to the Commission, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the poll authority had invited a 30-member delegation, comprising two members from each party, to discuss the issue of electoral roll revision in Bihar. “If they cannot decide on their leaders or representatives, why seek an appointment from the Election Commission? Now, Kharge says the entire Opposition is VIP. Will all the 150 members of the Opposition go to the Chief Election Commissioner’s room for a meeting?” Rijiju asked.