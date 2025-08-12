Home / Politics / BJD to move Orissa HC on 'vote discrepancies' in 2024 Assembly, LS polls

BJD to move Orissa HC on 'vote discrepancies' in 2024 Assembly, LS polls

BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik, MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo and former MP Sarmistha Sethi made the announcement at a press conference on Monday

bjd spokesperson, dr. amar patnaik
The BJD spokesperson Dr. Aamar Patnaik said that after studying the data provided by the ECI after the end of the last elections, many discrepancies were observed. (Photo: X @Amar4Odisha)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJD said that it would approach the Orissa High Court regarding "discrepancies" during the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha polls, as the EC has "failed" to give any satisfactory reply to the regional outfit on the issue.

BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik, MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo and former MP Sarmistha Sethi made the announcement at a press conference here on Monday. 

ALSO READ: Congress alleges irregularities in Odisha's 2024 Assembly, LS polls 

"Around eight months ago, BJD had submitted fact-based evidence to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the vote discrepancy observed during last elections and sought a reply, but a satisfactory reply has not been received yet. Therefore, the Biju Janata Dal has decided to approach the High Court regarding this matter," Patnaik told reporters here.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has recently raised questions about the transparency of the elections, following which the party's state unit is also raising the issue now. However, the BJD had flagged this long before that. Gandhi also sought the audit system demanded by the BJD earlier," Patnaik said. 

Alleging that the ECI has not been able to remove the doubts from the minds of the people on the transparency and election results, Patnaik said, "That is why the Biju Janata Dal is moving the High Court."  He, however, made it clear that the BJD's move has nothing to do with the Congress allegation of 'vote chori' (theft of votes).

The BJD spokesperson Dr. Amar Patnaik said that after studying the data provided by the ECI after the end of the last elections, many discrepancies were observed.

As a responsible political party, the BJD sought clarification from the ECI regarding this discrepancy, he said. 

"We had raised three points First, in all parliamentary constituencies of the state, the number of votes counted was more than the number of votes cast in the EVMs. Secondly, there was a significant difference between the total number of votes cast in the parliamentary constituencies and the total number of votes cast in the assembly constituencies. The polling was held simultaneously," Patnaik said.

Thirdly, that after the end of the election time at 5 pm on voting days, the number of votes cast in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls varied from about 7 to 30 per cent. In fifty per cent of the assembly seats, this difference ranged from 15 to 30 per cent, the BJD spokesperson claimed. 

He said the BJD, on December 19, 2024, lodged a complaint with the ECI in this regard, and a response was requested. Apart from this, in order to make the election process more transparent, an audit of the entire process, starting from the preparation of the voter list to the completion of the counting of votes, was also demanded.

"Such an audit system of the election process is available in all developed countries. Similarly, it was requested that the VVPAT system be implemented for all votes," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Opposition MPs detained during stir over Bihar voter list revision

Premium

'With China's rise in South Asia, India's neighbours have greater demands'

Karnataka minister KN Rajanna removed from cabinet amid 'vote-theft' row

CM Fadnavis shielding 'corrupt' ministers, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Fight against SIR is to protect people's right to vote: Mallikarjun Kharge

Topics :Rahul GandhiNaveen PatnaikElection Commission of IndiaBJDOrissa High CourtOdisha Lok SabhaMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story