Congress' 2nd phase of Delhi Nyay Yatra to start on Friday from Gokulpur

The second phase of Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra will start on Friday from trans-Yamuna area where it will cover 16 assembly constituencies, party officials said.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the month-long Nyay Yatra will cover all the 70 assembly constituencies before concluding on December 4.

Yadav said all top Congress leaders would participate in various segments of the yatra, which will be held in four phases, with the second phasing starting on Friday from Gokulpur in northeast Delhi, and cover over 16 assembly segments.

The yatris will camp at the DDA ground, Dilshad Garden, he added.

The close interaction with the people was a confidence-boosting experience for the Congress workers as people now want the Congress back in power, as only a Congress government could effectively solve their problems and improve the city infrastructure with planned development, Yadav claimed.

The first phase of the yatra started from Rajghat on November 8 and passed through 15 assembly constituencies before concluding on November 12.