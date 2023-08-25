Home / Politics / Congress raises questions over Adani Group's Gangavaram port acquisition

Congress raises questions over Adani Group's Gangavaram port acquisition

"Only a JPC can uncover how PM Modi has helped his close friend Adani grab so many prize assets in many strategic sectors so quickly, and at a deep discount," Jairam Ramesh said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday raised questions over the Adani Group's acquisition of the Gangavaram port and asserted that only a joint parliamentary probe can uncover how the conglomerate could "grab so many prize assets" in many strategic sectors so quickly and at a deep discount.

Citing a media report, Congress general secretary said it documents the modus operandi behind the staggering rise of the "Modi-made Monopoly (3M)" in many strategic sectors with a case study of the acquisition of Gangavaram port.

In a post on X, Ramesh said it leads to many "piquant" questions" such as how did Adani buy a debt-free Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh that should be valued at double of the Rs. 6,200 crore it paid, by any reasonable valuation metric.

"How was it acquired at a much lower EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) multiple than Adani's own deal with the debt-laden Krishnapatnam port and how did Adani pick up six ports in just nine years without any other bidding whatsoever," Ramesh asked.

How did the Adani Group's EBIDTA grow 17 times in only five years from 2017-18, he further asked.

Ramesh alleged that the stated strategy of the Adani group is "the acquisition of companies and services in the transport utility space" with a "sustained focus on acquisitions at a deep discount value".

"Since February 5, 2023, we have asked the Prime Minister more than 100 questions on his special relationship with Adani, through the Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun(HAHK) series," the Congress leader said.

"Only a JPC can uncover how PM Modi has helped his close friend Adani grab so many prize assets in many strategic sectors so quickly, and at a deep discount," the Congress leader said.

The Congress has been questioning the financial dealings of the Adani group after US research firm Hindenburg alleged "irregularities" and charged the group with stock price manipulation. The Adani Group denied all the allegations made in the Hindenburg report and claimed there had been no wrongdoing on its part.

Opposition parties have also been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

Also Read

Hindenburg report deliberate, malicious attempt to damage reputation: Adani

Launching fresh attacks, Cong mentions Adani Group's alleged 'China links'

Adani shares tumble on report group seeking time to pay ACC, Ambuja debt

Adani Power shares up over 2%, majority of group firms settle in green

Adani Group pre-pays over $900 million worth share-backed financing

Special court extends DMK minister Senthil Balaji's remand till Monday

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Everyone in Ladakh knows that China has taken our land: Rahul Gandhi

Unnecessarily being troubled: Nitish Kumar on CBI challenging bail to Lalu

Ahead of assembly polls due next year, Arunachal BJP to undergo reshuffle

Topics :Adani GroupCongressAdani Ports

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story