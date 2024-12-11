Connection between Soros, Nehru-Gandhi family run deep, alleges BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday raised concerns alleging that the ties between George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family extend beyond Sonia Gandhi's role as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP).

The BJP levelled allegations saying that the Nehru-Gandhi family may have compromised India's strategic interests to benefit their extended family's financial and entrepreneurial ventures, as well as align with global power networks.

Citing newspaper reports on social media handle X, the BJP posted, "The connection between George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi's role as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP)."

"Fori Nehru, a Hungarian like Soros, was married to BK Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru's cousin, making her the aunt of Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President and Leader of the Opposition. Soros is documented to have visited Fori Nehru and maintained extended correspondence with her. Their association traces back to the time when BK Nehru served as India's ambassador to the United States," said the post.

The post further read, "This raises questions about the extent to which the Nehru-Gandhi family may have compromised India's strategic interests, over the decades, to benefit their extended family's financial and entrepreneurial pursuits, as well as the interests of the Deep State, they have been aligned with."

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responded to a BJP charge that claimed that Congress is associated with George Soros.

More From This Section

She added that the BJP is allegedly rerouting the debate around George Soros because they do not want to bring up the Adani issue in parliament.

"It is the most ridiculous thing they could come up with. They are talking about some 1994 thing; no one has any record of it. No one knows what they are talking about. The only reason they are doing this is because they don't want to discuss the Adani issue.," she said.

"We try every day to have a discussion, but they don't want to have a discussion. That's why they get the House adjourned through any reason," she added.

After sloganeering and disruptions by the Opposition leaders, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda on Tuesday attacked the Congress and sought to know about the "relationship" between George Soros and the Congress party, whereas the Opposition demanded a discussion on the Adani issue.

As soon as the Rajya Sabha session reconvened at noon following an adjournment, Opposition leaders began raising slogans, sparking a massive uproar in the House.

"Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project is one of the organizations that is being tried to destabilize the government. We all know that the reports which were released by OCCRP, and the opposition leaders have raised those issues in the House. The Opposition leaders trying to bring instability in the country. I want to ask what is the relationship between George Soros and Congress. We are answerable to the common man. The common man is asking us (the government) whether we stand for the security of the country in such a situation or not. I want to assure them that BJP is always there," Nadda said.

The Chairman asked Congress leader Pramod Tiwari to speak in the House on which he said that "whatever JP Nadda said is wrong and it's a cheap accusation. I refute all the allegations. Please start the discussion on the Adani issue, we will present all the facts."

Following protests from the Opposition, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to adjourn the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged the Members to ensure that the dignity and decorum of the Parliament is not compromised.

Birla highlighted the importance of articulating differences respectfully, noting that over the past 75 years, Parliament has been a platform for constructive debate. The session was marked by accusations from both sides.

The Winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The Winter Session will go on till December 20.