Corruption now common in AAP: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi lashes out

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi during a press conference in Delhi on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that the way names of AAP leaders are coming up in corruption cases shows that corruption is now a common thing in AAP.

"...One of their (AAP) ministers, Satyendar Jain, went to prison in a corruption case and he was not granted bail either, then they (AAP) went a step higher with (Delhi) Deputy CM Manish Sisodia going to prison and now MP Sanjay Singh is also on remand on corruption charges..this shows that corruption is now a common thing in AAP..." said Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Trivedi further said, "...the proofs that have come so far show that a change in the policy (liquor excise policy) was made and this was a tactical change which shows that the whole party (AAP) was involved...they withdrew the policy as soon as the CBI inquiry started and then they defended the policy as well which has made the party sink even more in this matter..."

Reading a decision by Delhi's Rouse Avenue District Court in Sanjay Singh's case, Sudhanshu Trivedi mentioned that the court has said it believes it cannot be said in the present scenario that the arrest (of Sanjay Singh) is unwarranted and unreasonable.

He further mentioned that the court in its decision has also said that, though the reality of the matter will be unveiled after investigation, the evidence that is present as of now seems eligible enough to be trusted and start an investigation.

Further taking a swipe at the AAP, Trivedi said, the Aam Aadmi Party which came with an agenda of establishing morals in the field of politics now seems to be the party lacking these morals the most.

"This is no longer an era of experimental politics as India has moved on to play a new role at the global level. The kinds of danger these experiments can pose for the nation and how fast the true nature of these experiments can be revealed, once their mask is unveiled, needs to be understood." said the BJP leader.

Meanwhile Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the agency had no proof on the alleged liquor scam and the BJP government at the centre only wanted to trouble the opposition parties.

"You heard the Supreme Court yesterday, the entire liquor scam is false, no even a penny was exchanged. Judge kept asking for evidence but they had none. In a few days, the liquor scam would shut and they would come up with something else. All they want is to keep people tangled in agencies and investigations. They themselves will neither work nor let anyone else work" Kejriwal said.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning raided the residence of Sanjay Singh in connection with the now-canceled liquor excise policy in the national capital which followed his arrest.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition. He is currently in judicial custody.

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was also arrested by the ED under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on May 30, 2022.

