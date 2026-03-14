'Countdown has begun, change in Bengal inevitable': PM Modi in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government at a rally in Kolkata ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections later this year, saying that the “countdown” has begun for those who brought “jungle raj” to the state.

He also announced infrastructure and connectivity projects worth ₹18,680 crore in the state and accused the ruling party of lawlessness, corruption, and encouraging illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

Addressing the gathering, the PM began his speech with a greeting in Bengali: “Amar priyo Poshchim Bongobashi bhaiy-o-bon-era, amar ontorer ontosthol theke sushraddho pronam (My dear brothers and sisters of West Bengal, I offer my heartfelt greetings from the depths of my heart).”

In the course of his speech, PM Modi slammed the state government and said the political situation in Bengal was approaching a “turning point”. “The countdown has begun for those who brought jungle raj to Bengal. The day is not far when the rule of law will return to Bengal. Whoever breaks the law will not be spared, and the atrocities of TMC will not be spared. No matter how much this ruthless government tries now, it will not be able to stop this storm of change. Maa Durga is with BJP-NDA,” he said. What did PM Modi say about law and order in Bengal? He also claimed that the ruling party had created an atmosphere of lawlessness in the state.

“No matter how hard this tyrannical government here tries, it will not be able to stop the storm of change. The tyrannical government will vanish from Bengal,” the prime minister said. Accusing the TMC of protecting criminals, PM Modi said the Sandeshkhali and RG Kar incidents reflected how the state administration dealt with serious crimes. “The TMC government provides protection to rapists. Sandeshkhali and the RG Kar incidents stand as testimony,” he said. What allegations did Modi make about infiltration? The Prime Minister further alleged that the state government allowed illegal infiltration to protect certain groups. According to him, infiltration had altered the demographic composition of several regions in West Bengal.

He said the TMC was opposing verification exercises because it wanted to shield infiltrators. He also accused the party of opposing citizenship for Hindu refugees because they were not seen as a reliable vote base. Did Modi accuse the state government of blocking central schemes? Modi also alleged that the state administration obstructed central welfare programmes. According to him, the TMC government neither implemented development projects nor allowed others to implement them in the state. He also criticised the economic situation and lack of employment opportunities in West Bengal. “First Congress, then the Communists, and now TMC. They kept coming one after another, filling their own pockets while development in Bengal remained stalled. In terms of infrastructure, Bengal kept falling behind. Industries shut down and businesses collapsed. Under the TMC government, jobs are openly sold. Now the time has come to change this situation and ensure that the youth of Bengal get opportunities and employment in Bengal itself,” he declared.

The PM further said Bengal had once played a leading role in the country’s economy and that youth are now forced to leave the state in search of livelihood. “Once, Bengal used to set the pace for the whole of India; Bengal was at the forefront in trade and industries. But today, the youth here are neither able to obtain degrees nor able to find employment. Your sons and daughters have to migrate to other states in search of work.” He also referred to the condition of farmers and claimed that policies of the state government had affected agricultural communities.

Modi said a potato farmer died by suicide in Chandrakona due to policies he described as anti-people. What did Modi say about attempts to disrupt the rally? The prime minister also accused the state government of trying to prevent people from attending the rally. “Yesterday, TMC called thieves those who were going to attend this rally today. But the people of Bengal know who the real thief is. TMC is perplexed after sensing that change is imminent in Bengal. This tyrannical government used every tactic to stop today’s rally.” He further said that administrative measures were taken to disrupt the gathering.

Modi accuses TMC of insulting President Droupadi Murmu PM Modi further accused TMC of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu and said the ruling party had "crossed all limits" through its conduct. “The TMC has not only insulted the President but has also insulted the country’s tribals, the people of this country and the Constitution. The TMC has crossed all limits by insulting President Droupadi Murmu,” he said. “Even today, the ruthless government pulled out all its weapons to stop this gathering. To prevent you from coming, bridges were closed, vehicles were stopped, traffic was blocked, BJP flags were uprooted and posters were torn down. But take a clear look: you could not stop today’s sea of people.”'

His remarks came in the backdrop of the controversy during the President’s recent visit to north Bengal last week. Murmu had expressed displeasure after the venue of one of her programmes near Siliguri was changed at the last moment. She had also questioned why neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any state minister was present at the airport to receive her. He also alleged that tribal communities, Dalits and economically weaker sections faced the most difficulties under the present government in West Bengal. “Under this ruthless government, the most tormented today are the Dalits, Adivasis and our poor brothers and sisters here. The injustice done to the Adivasi community is not hidden from anyone. But now the TMC government has crossed all limits,” Modi said.