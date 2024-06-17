Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi water crisis: Supply to be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi

There is a 40 per cent shortage in supply being received from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area

water crisis, delhi water crisis

People wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Water supply will be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi since the Tilak Marg and Bengali Market underground water reservoirs are receiving less water from the Delhi Jal Board, NDMC officials said on Monday.
There is a 40 per cent shortage in supply being received from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, they added.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"As informed by DJB that production of potable water from Wazirabad water plant is not running at full capacity due to non-availability of raw water, hence water supply in command area of Tilak Marg underground water reservoir (UGR) and Bengali market UGR will be made available once in a day, preferably in morning time," the official said.
Due to this, water supply will be affected in areas like Bengali Market, Ashoka Road, HC Mathur Lane, Copernicus Marg, Purana Quila Road, Babar Road, Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Windsor Place, Firozshah Marg, Canning Lane and surrounding areas.
The NDMC appealed to people to save water and use it judiciously.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Jal Board Water crisis Delhi Water crisis NDMC Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon