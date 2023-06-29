Home / Politics / Mere oppn to Sharia cannot be basis for Uniform Civil Code: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mere oppn to Sharia cannot be basis for Uniform Civil Code: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Sharia is an Islamic religious law based on the teachings of the Quran and the traditional sayings of Muhammad

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday said that mere opposition to Sharia' cannot be the basis for the Uniform Civil Code, asserting that UCC also means having equality in law and justice for all.

Sharia is an Islamic religious law based on the teachings of the Quran and the traditional sayings of Muhammad.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first respect uniform law by disqualifying 40 MLAs including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose Urban Development department has taken action against 18 ex-corporators from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

Earlier this week, 18 former Congress corporators of BNCMC were disqualified from contesting any elections for the next six years for voting against their party's official mayoral candidate in 2019 and defying party whip.

Only opposing the Sharia law of Muslims is not the basis for Uniform Civil Code. Having equality in law and justice is also Uniform Civil Code, the editorial said.

What law is it if "corrupt people, ministers, businessmen of the ruling party" are protected and leaders from opposition parties are implicated under anti-corruption statutes, it asked.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also questioned the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) inquiry initiated by the Centre into alleged irregularities in the reconstruction expenses of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

In an apparent reference to CM Shinde, it said the landlords of Maharashtra have kept two-four official bungalows and resorted to unchecked splurging.

There should also be uniform law in this case, it said.

PM Modi on Tuesday pushed for implementation of a UCC in the country and said Muslims are being instigated over the sensitive issue.

Even the Supreme Court has advocated for a UCC, but those practising vote bank politics are opposing it, said Modi and asked how the country can have two systems, touching upon an issue closely identified with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with less than a year left for the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read

18 former Cong corporators disqualified for cross-voting in mayoral poll

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

All states in country should implement Uniform Civil Code: U'khand CM Dhami

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Fadnavis 'misusing' Sharad Pawar's name to outshine Maha CM Shinde: NCP

Never spoke about rotational CM post, buzz created by media: TS Singh Deo

Shah to address rally in Bihar today, days after oppn meeting in Patna

PM's statement on UCC has nothing to do with minorities' welfare: JD(U)

T S Singh Deo's appointment as Chhattisgarh dy CM is his 'insult': BJP

Topics :Uniform Civil CodeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayShariaIslam

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story