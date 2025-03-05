EC to use digital platforms to enhance capacity building of stakeholders

The Election Commission on Wednesday said it will use digital mediums, including audio books, to enhance capacity building of its functionaries and various stakeholders at all levels.

At the end of a two-day conference of its poll officials from all states here, the EC said the outcome of the brainstorming will take the shape of key deliverables such as animated videos, audio book, e-book and an integrated dashboard for each of the identified 28 stakeholders involved in the poll process right from enrollment of voters to actual voting.

Adopting a modern approach to capacity building, a capsule of animated videos will be produced for each stakeholder, comprehensively covering all aspects of elections related to them.

These animated videos will be a handy way for each stakeholder for self-paced continuous learning, it said.

It was decided that a unified IT architecture with a customised dashboard would be devised to facilitate different stakeholders.

The single window platform would streamline input and output flow of information with role-based access. This will smoothen communication between the functionaries with in-built cross verification to minimise any human error.

In his concluding remarks, CEC Gyanesh Kumar reiterated that all officials should work as per the existing constitutional and legal framework.