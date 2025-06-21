Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shinde has shown 'real Shiv Sena', says Amit Shah; Raut rubbishes claim

Shah made the remark on Friday while acknowledging the presence of Shinde at an event organised by the lobby grouping MACCIA (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has shown the "real Shiv Sena" to everybody, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, drawing a sharp reaction from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed Shah's remark had rubbed salt into the wounds of Marathi people.

Shah made the remark on Friday while acknowledging the presence of Shinde at an event organised by the lobby grouping Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture (MACCIA) here.

The Bal Thackeray-founded party split in June 2022 after Shinde rebelled and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray. Since then, the two factions have been engaged in an acrimonious battle to lay claim to the founder's legacy and be called the "real Shiv Sena".

 

"Shinde has shown which is the real Shiv Sena to everybody," Shah said.

The remarks come a day after both the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions, now called Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively, celebrated the undivided party's foundation day.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at Shah, Raut said calling Shinde's party the "real Shiv Sena" is akin to saying the Republican Party in the US belongs to Ramdas Athawale.

"Everyone knows Amit Shah owns Shinde's party. He says Shinde's outfit is the real Shiv Sena. It is like saying the Republican Party in the US belongs to Ramdas Athawale. US President Donald Trump belongs to the Republican Party, and Athawale, who is a minister in the Modi government, heads the Republican Party of India (A)," the Sena (UBT) MP told reporters.

He claimed that despite all efforts, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is standing tall, and this is frustrating the ruling alliance.

In polls held in November last year for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won in 57 constituencies, while the Sena (UBT) could clinch only 20 seats. In 36 seats, the Shiv Sena candidate defeated Sena (UBT) contestants.

The battle of the Senas is bound to get more fierce in the upcoming local body polls across the state, especially in Mumbai, the country's richest civic body, which was a bastion of the undivided Shiv Sena for many decades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

