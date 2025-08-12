Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Tiranga cyclothon ahead of Independence Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that "every one is expressing their patriotism" as she flagged off Tiranga Cyclothon for girls from Vidhan Sabha to Rajghat along with Delhi Minister Ashish Sood ahead of the Independence Day on Friday.

"The sky and the wind are echoing with the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as this tiranga yatra is being taken out. Everyone, right from the MPs to our brave soldiers, is expressing their patriotism. Even 78 years after independence, our love for our country is continuously increasing with each passing year," Rekha Gupta told reporters here.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj who participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally hailed the armed forces for the decisive military action against terrorists under the leadership of PM Modi. "The tricolour is our pride. This time, the enthusiasm in the Tiranga Yatra is double because the youth is very enthusiastic because of the befitting reply given to the terrorists by our armed forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi through Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev..."

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday participated in the 'Har Ghar Tirangaa' Bike rally with Members of Parliament in Delhi ahead of the Independence Day on Friday. Shekhawat highlighted the importance of Tiranga as a unifying force which reminds about the those who laid down their lives for the sake of the country. "... There are many events that tie our diverse country together. Republic Day and Independence Day are two such festivals. Our tirangaa also ties us together in a strong bond and gives us a sense of purpose. It reminds us of all those who have lived, died, and become immortal for our country... At a time when India is entering its Amrit Kal and moving towards a Viksit Bharat, Tirangaa yatra under the Har Ghar Tirangaa campaign is being organised every year for the last four years, to remind everyone of the love they have for India...," Shekhawat told reporters here.