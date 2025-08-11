Fight against SIR is to protect people's right to vote: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the protest against 'vote chori' and SIR is a fight to protect people's right to vote and a struggle to save democracy, and asserted the INDIA alliance will expose BJP's "conspiracy".

His remarks came as top opposition leaders were stopped from taking out a march to the Election Commission office to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

In a post on X, he said, "BJP's cowardly dictatorship will not work!".

"This is a fight to protect the people's right to vote. This is a struggle to save democracy," he said.