Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Don't know the actual reason behind Dhankhar's resignation: Kharge

Don't know the actual reason behind Dhankhar's resignation: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says he has no information about Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation and urges the former Vice-President to explain the reason

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he has no information on the actual reason for Jagdeep Dhankhar resigning as Vice-President.
 
After Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the evening of July 21 citing ill health, Congress and other opposition parties suggested that there is more to it than meets the eye, hinting at a rift between Dhankhar and the government.
 
"I don't know all those details. He (Dhankhar) was always on the government's side. He should say what happened," Kharge said in response to a question on whether Dhankhar was forced to resign for speaking in favour of farmers. 
 
 
"Dhankhar has to tell what really happened, as the matter is between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Need 2nd gen economic reforms but inertia set in past 11 yrs: Cong on govt

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Oppn MPs protest against Bihar SIR; vow to press for PM's presence in House

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

Trump's claims on ceasefire 'humiliating' for country, says Kharge in RS

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Monsoon Session: Cong chief Kharge questions Centre over Operation Sindoor

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

ED targeting Vadra to malign Gandhi family, Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

 
In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care."
 
Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said, "When we raised several issues concerning farmers, the poor, international issues, or foreign policy, he never used to give us an opportunity (in Rajya Sabha, as its Chairman)."
 
"When we tried to raise issues by giving notices—on issues regarding the poor, atrocities against women, Dalits and the downtrodden, and incidents like Hindu-Muslim clashes—he did not give us an opportunity. It (the reason for Dhankhar's resignation as Vice-President) is between him and Modi. We don't have any information on that," he added.
 
[With inputs from PTI]
 

More From This Section

(Screengrab from X: @narendramodi): PM Narendra Modi addresses address at the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu

Op Sindoor proved no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

Congress, Congress flag

Congress stages protest demanding SIR not be conducted in West Bengal

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer

BJP urges K'taka govt to act against firms selling fake seeds, fertilisers

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress highlights background to Sindoor debate, Trump's ceasefire claims

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Patnaik slams Odisha govt's decision to cancel Bhubaneswar Metro project

Topics : mallikarjun kharge resignations Rajya Sabha Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon