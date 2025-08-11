Home / Politics / MPs dont need permission to walk on streets of Delhi: Ramgopal Yadav

MPs dont need permission to walk on streets of Delhi: Ramgopal Yadav

If you cannot meet MPs citing the excuse of space, then that in itself is a comment on what kind of work you are doing.This (SIR) is a fraud; you are not providing classified data, Manoj Jha told ANI

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav (PTI)
"MPs dont need permission to walk on the streets of Delhi... If there is any kind of threat from the MPs coming out on the roads, then the system is useless..." Ramgopal Yadav told ANI. (Photo:PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament (MP) Ramgopal Yadav stated that the Members of Parliament donot need the permission to walk on the streets of Delh as the INDIA bloc MP'started their march from Parliament to Election Commisison to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav told ANI on Monday, "MPs dont need permission to walk on the streets of Delhi... If there is any kind of threat from the MPs coming out on the roads, then the system is useless..." 

ALSO READ: No formal request for INDIA Bloc march from Parliament to EC: Delhi Police
 

RJD MP Manoj Jha told ANI, "... If you cannot meet MPs citing the excuse of space, then that in itself is a comment on what kind of work you are doing... This (SIR) is a fraud; you are not providing classified data. Despite the Supreme Court's instructions, your (Election Commission) stubbornness is not going away..."

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav told ANI, "Questions are being raised on our democracy. In UP, by-elections were held on 10 Vidhan Sabha seats; not only were votes stolen, but booths were captured. Why didn't the Election Commission take action against the officers who were working on orders of the state government." 

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Monday criticised the INDIA bloc MPs over their march.

He also reteriated the stand of the Election Commisison asking Rahul Gandhi , who is leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to submit under oath his allegations of "vote theft" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.    ALSO READ: Bihar govt upgrades security for Samrat Choudhary, Tejashwi Yadav, others 

Speaking to ANI, Pal said,"They have not been allowing the House to function from the day first... The way Rahul Gandhi is making allegations against the Election Commission, the Election Commission is asking for evidence, saying If you have any proof, show it."

Earlier today, security was tightened and barricades put up outside the Transport Bhawan in view of the March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

