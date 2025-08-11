MPs dont need permission to walk on streets of Delhi: Ramgopal Yadav

Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament (MP) Ramgopal Yadav stated that the Members of Parliament donot need the permission to walk on the streets of Delh as the INDIA bloc MP'started their march from Parliament to Election Commisison to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav told ANI on Monday, "MPs dont need permission to walk on the streets of Delhi... If there is any kind of threat from the MPs coming out on the roads, then the system is useless..."

RJD MP Manoj Jha told ANI, "... If you cannot meet MPs citing the excuse of space, then that in itself is a comment on what kind of work you are doing... This (SIR) is a fraud; you are not providing classified data. Despite the Supreme Court's instructions, your (Election Commission) stubbornness is not going away..."

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav told ANI, "Questions are being raised on our democracy. In UP, by-elections were held on 10 Vidhan Sabha seats; not only were votes stolen, but booths were captured. Why didn't the Election Commission take action against the officers who were working on orders of the state government." BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Monday criticised the INDIA bloc MPs over their march. He also reteriated the stand of the Election Commisison asking Rahul Gandhi , who is leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to submit under oath his allegations of "vote theft" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.