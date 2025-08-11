Cong, Oppn protests part of plan to create instability in country: BJP

The BJP on Monday slammed opposition parties over their protest against the voter roll revision in Bihar and alleged vote theft in past elections, accusing them of trying to create anarchy in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of vote theft against the ruling BJP and the Election Commission a lie and said the Congress has been resorting to such tactics as it has no other issues to raise.

He alleged that the opposition's protest is a well thought out strategy to create instability in the country.