Cong, Oppn protests part of plan to create instability in country: BJP

BJP's Pradhan accused Congress and other opposition parties of making baseless allegations on the poll panel and voter roll revision in Bihar to allegedly include intruders as voters in the country

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan
He alleged that the opposition's protest is a well thought out strategy to create instability in the country (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
The BJP on Monday slammed opposition parties over their protest against the voter roll revision in Bihar and alleged vote theft in past elections, accusing them of trying to create anarchy in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of vote theft against the ruling BJP and the Election Commission a lie and said the Congress has been resorting to such tactics as it has no other issues to raise.

He alleged that the opposition's protest is a well thought out strategy to create instability in the country.

Congress and other opposition parties want to create anarchy in the country, Pradhan charged.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is speaking the language of those big forces who want to destroy democracy in India, he charged.

Pradhan alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties are raising questions on the poll process and voter roll revision in Bihar, levelling baseless allegations against the poll panel as they want to make intruders voters in the country.

I appeal to the Congress and the entire opposition to raise the issue in Parliament, he said.

You cannot adversely impact PM Modi's leadership, people's decision, country's constitutional system by creating fear" in the minds of people, Pradhan added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

