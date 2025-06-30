Govt withdrew language policy GRs to prevent protest, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday claimed the Maharashtra government withdrew the GRs on the three-language policy to ensure that the joint protest by political parties against "imposition of Hindi" does not take place.

Talking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan, the former chief minister said heads of Marathi haters were smashed by displaying the unity of the "Marathi manoos", and the united front should be maintained before the "next crisis".

He asserted that instead of a protest morcha, victory celebrations will be held on July 5.

Following mounting opposition against the introduction of Hindi for Classes 1 to 5 in schools, the state government has withdrawn two government orders (GRs) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a committee headed by educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward on the language policy. On Sunday, the Shiv Sena (UBT), along with the leaders of other political parties, including the MNS, burnt copies of the GRs. "We have smashed the heads of Marathi haters. Before they raise their heads again and the next crisis hits us, we should maintain this unity. We are talking to everyone. We need to show the same unity in the victory celebration," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led MNS had planned a joint protest against the three-language policy on July 5. "The issue of making Hindi compulsory is over, and the Marathi unity will be on display on July 5," he said, adding that the programme of a victory celebration will be announced after talking to leaders of all parties involved in the protest. He further claimed that if the government had not withdrawn the GRs, even Marathi supporters from the ruling BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and NCP would have participated in the protest march.