Home / Politics / Govt withdrew language policy GRs to prevent protest, says Uddhav

Govt withdrew language policy GRs to prevent protest, says Uddhav

Thackeray said that haters were smashed by displaying the unity of the 'Marathi manoos', and the united front should be maintained before the 'next crisis'

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asserted that instead of a protest morcha, victory celebrations will be held on July 5 (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday claimed the Maharashtra government withdrew the GRs on the three-language policy to ensure that the joint protest by political parties against "imposition of Hindi" does not take place.

Talking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan, the former chief minister said heads of Marathi haters were smashed by displaying the unity of the "Marathi manoos", and the united front should be maintained before the "next crisis".

He asserted that instead of a protest morcha, victory celebrations will be held on July 5.

Following mounting opposition against the introduction of Hindi for Classes 1 to 5 in schools, the state government has withdrawn two government orders (GRs) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a committee headed by educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward on the language policy.

On Sunday, the Shiv Sena (UBT), along with the leaders of other political parties, including the MNS, burnt copies of the GRs.

"We have smashed the heads of Marathi haters. Before they raise their heads again and the next crisis hits us, we should maintain this unity. We are talking to everyone. We need to show the same unity in the victory celebration," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led MNS had planned a joint protest against the three-language policy on July 5.

"The issue of making Hindi compulsory is over, and the Marathi unity will be on display on July 5," he said, adding that the programme of a victory celebration will be announced after talking to leaders of all parties involved in the protest.

He further claimed that if the government had not withdrawn the GRs, even Marathi supporters from the ruling BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and NCP would have participated in the protest march.

"I am warning the government not to take the matter lightly. This pertains to education, and you have appointed an economist," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt buckled under 'pressure': Aaditya on withdrawal of GRs on Hindi

Around 50 supporters of MP Chandrashekhar Azad nabbed for vandalism

KTR slams Shah over inaction against corruption allegations on T'gana govt

How Kerala is charting path to become 1st extreme-poverty-free Indian state

Premium

Telangana's growing debt raises questions over fiscal sustainability

Topics :HindiHindi languageUddhav Thackeray

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story