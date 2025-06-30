Monday, June 30, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Govt buckled under 'pressure': Aaditya on withdrawal of GRs on Hindi

Govt buckled under 'pressure': Aaditya on withdrawal of GRs on Hindi

Facing mounting opposition to the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs on the implementation of the three-language policy

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray staged a symbolic protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, holding placards reading 'Mi Marathi' (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Monday claimed the Maharashtra government withdrew its decision on the teaching of Hindi as a third language in primary classes due to "pressure" from the opposition and the civil society.

Thackeray, along with Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, Bhaskar Jadhav and other opposition legislators, staged a symbolic protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, holding placards reading "Mi Marathi" (I am Marathi).

"Pressure triumphed over power," Thackeray told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises where the monsoon session of the state legislature began earlier in the day.

Facing mounting opposition to the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the GRs have been withdrawn, and announced the formation of a committee headed by educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward on the language policy.

Also Read

Sanjay Raut

No ego, ready to take step ahead or back: Raut on Sena (UBT), MNS tie-up

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Ready to align with any party working for interest of Maharashtra: Aaditya

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya should meet Raj if Sena (UBT) serious about alliance: MNS leader

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray seeks Dy CM Shinde's ouster over scrapped MMRDA tenders

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray urges seniors to lead tie-up talks between Sena(UBT), MNS

"Despite having power, the government had to roll back its own resolutions due to pressure from the people, the opposition and others opposing the imposition of Hindi," Thackeray claimed.

"We will continue our pressure on the government until it issues a formal decision in writing. We no longer trust this government. The unity of the Marathi people must be demonstrated before Delhi," said the legislator, son of former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.  ALSO READ: Ready to align with any party working for interest of Maharashtra: Aaditya

Asked about motives behind the government's decision, Aaditya Thackeray alleged, "The BJP and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are working hard to prevent any unity between Uddhav and (MNS head) Raj Thackeray. But they are mistaken if they think they can divide the Marathi pride."

Danve said, "We are happy that our demand has been partially met. But we are still skeptical of the Maharashtra government, especially since it has now formed another committee to study the matter further."  NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil claimed the government's reversal on the introduction of Hindi demonstrates how detached it is from the public sentiment.

"The withdrawal of its own decisions on Hindi imposition shows how alienated this government is from concerns of the people. It also underscores the dysfunctionality of the administration," he charged.

The state legislature's monsoon session commenced today and will continue till July 18.

While the House proceedings began with obituary references, the opposition made it clear it would target the government on a range of issues, such as farm loan waiver, fair prices for agricultural produce, inflation, employment, education and alleged administrative irregularities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, Azad Ravan, Chandrashekhar, Ravan

Around 50 supporters of MP Chandrashekhar Azad nabbed for vandalism

KT Rama Rao

KTR slams Shah over inaction against corruption allegations on T'gana govt

Kerala

How Kerala is charting path to become 1st extreme-poverty-free Indian state

PremiumCM Revanth Reddy

Telangana's growing debt raises questions over fiscal sustainability

PremiumPrashant Kishor

PK's long walk: JSP targets 243 seats, aims to tilt Bihar's political order

Topics : Aaditya Thackeray Opposition Hindi language Maharashtra government Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon