Friday, June 27, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Raj, Uddhav Thackeray join forces to protest Hindi imposition in schools

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray join forces to protest Hindi imposition in schools

A large-scale protest call was made by Raj Thackeray to oppose the state government's three-language formula, which mandates Hindi as the third language in Maharashtra schools

File image of Uddhav and Raj Thackery in front of a Bal Thackeray portrait

The protest comes at a time when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are approaching | Photo: X@autsanjay61

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have now joined hands to protest against what they describe as the “imposition” of Hindi in Maharashtra’s school curriculum.
 
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced the estranged cousins’ joint cause on X, sharing an old photo of the duo with the caption: “A united march will take place against the imposition of Hindi in schools in Maharashtra. Jai Maharashtra!”
 
This comes after the two political parties made parallel announcements; however, they will now lead a joint march on July 5 at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai.
 
 

Also Read

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Pawar

Sanjay Raut

No ego, ready to take step ahead or back: Raut on Sena (UBT), MNS tie-up

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Ready to align with any party working for interest of Maharashtra: Aaditya

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya should meet Raj if Sena (UBT) serious about alliance: MNS leader

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Uddhav doesn't need enemy when Sanjay Raut is around: Girish Mahajan

 
A large-scale protest call was made by Raj Thackeray to oppose the state government's three-language formula, which mandates Hindi as the third language. The protest comes at a time when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are approaching.
 

Thackerays slam Hindi imposition move 

Taking to X, the MNS chief said, “We will not allow Hindi imposition from the beginning, and we have decided to organize a march from Girgaum Chowpatty on July 6 to oppose it. There will be no flags in that march. The entire march will belong to the Marathi people. The Marathi agenda will be the only focus. The leadership of that march will be led by a Marathi person.”
 
Slamming the state government for its decision to mandate Hindi as the third language, Raj Thackeray further stated, “Let the government understand once and for all what is in the hearts of Maharashtra.”
 
Raj Thackeray announced the change in the date of the protest earlier today in a post. He also noted that their party would invite students, parents, educationists, and language experts to participate in the protest.
 
Uddhav Thackeray also announced to join a protest by civil society at Azad Maidan on July 7, news agency PTI reported.
 

Hindi imposition row in Maharashtra 

The controversy erupted after the state government last week issued an amended order stating Hindi will “generally” be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5. The order added that if 20 students per grade in a school wish to study any other Indian language, they can opt out of Hindi. If such a demand arises, either a teacher will be appointed, or the language will be taught online.
 
The decision sparked a row in Maharashtra with leaders of prominent parties slamming the decision. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that Hindi is optional while Marathi will still be compulsory.

More From This Section

Kanhaiya Kumar,Kanhaiya

No dispute in Mahagathbandhan on Tejashwi being CM face: Kanhaiya Kumar

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

Trump used trade deal as instrument for India-Pak ceasefire: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh

Cong slams RSS over calls for reviewing 'socialist', 'secular' in Preamble

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Congress to ensure backwards get respect in Bihar, north India: Rahul

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Inexplicable, inexcusable: Congress slams 'delay' in Ahmedabad crash probe

Topics : Raj Thackeray Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Hindi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon