Gujarat CM approves Rs 1740 cr for road infra in industrial & quarry areas

Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has granted in-principle approval for the allocation of Rs 1,470 crore to upgrade and strengthen roads connecting industrial and quarry areas, enhancing road infrastructure in the state. The allocation covers 688 km of roads connecting 65 industrial and quarry areas.

To achieve this, the Chief Minister has adopted an innovative approach by considering the needs of the Industries and Mines Department.

Constructing these roads will ease traffic in the cities, towns, and villages connected by them, providing well-suited roads for vehicular movement. Gujarat is one of the leading states in the country, boasting the highest industrial area. Additionally, its policy-driven approach, robust infrastructure, and ease of doing business have positioned Gujarat as the state with the largest share of FDI in the nation.

Due to the Vibrant Global Summit launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has witnessed exceptional industrial growth, drawing large-scale industries. To advance the Prime Minister's vision of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through industrial growth, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has increased financial allocations for the road sector by over 80 per cent in the past two years to enhance the road network.

Under this allocation, 83 kilometres of roads will be widened to four lanes, while 173 kilometres will be expanded to 10 meters. Additionally, strengthening and upgrading will be conducted on 432 kilometres, along with necessary improvements to bridges and cross-drainage structures. Detailed project reports will be prepared, and flyovers will be built on these roads as required.

It has also been noted that rural roads linking quarry areas and industries need additional strengthening and widening. The Chief Minister has directed the Road and Building Department to align road development with the comprehensive strategy for the North, Central, South, Kutch, and Saurashtra regions, focusing on roads that connect industrial and quarry areas in each part of the state. The planning will meet both the current and future needs of villages, towns, and cities in industrial and quarry areas, as well as the roads that connect them.

The Chief Minister's in-principle approval for funding the strengthening and upgrading of roads will enhance the Ease of Doing Business by facilitating the movement of raw materials, finished products, and major and minor minerals for industries in the future. This will pave the way for establishing more industries in the state, allowing Gujarat to significantly contribute to PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat as it strives to become Viksit Gujarat.