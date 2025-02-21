Had great interaction with NDA allies: PM Modi after chairing CMs' meet

After chairing a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance-ruled states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a great interaction with NDA allies.

"Had a great interaction with NDA allies earlier this afternoon," PM Modi said in a post on X on Thursday.

The meeting was held after Rekha Gupta's oath-taking ceremony as the ninth chief minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan here.

After the meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma told ANI, "When a BJP government is formed, it works as per a vision shown by PM Modi."

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari told ANI, "It is a matter of pride and happiness for every woman that a woman (Delhi CM Rekha Gupta) has got an opportunity."

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, "I congratulate Rekha Gupta ji. She is creating history here. It was a beautiful victory. It was a sweet success (BJP's victory in Delhi) for BJP and NDA. It was due to continuous hard work done by Modi ji, Amit ji and BJP cadre..."

He also reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" remark. "I feel it is not right to say that..."

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from other states were also present.

Speaking to the media, Rekha Gupta described her appointment as a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. She vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable and ensure transparency.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said.

The six other BJP leaders who were sworn in as ministers are Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.