Hindi language row: BJP MP Dubey's remarks inappropriate, says Fadnavis

Hindi language row: BJP MP Dubey's remarks inappropriate, says Fadnavis

The Lok Sabha member from Jharkhand had put out a controversial post amid the ongoing language row in Maharashtra and attacks on non-Marathi speaking people

I feel no one can reject the contribution of Maharashtra and Marathi people in the history and present of the country, said Fadnavis. (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments on the language issue in the state were inappropriate and risked causing confusion.

Dubey's reported "patak patak ke marenge" remarks have caused a flutter.

The Lok Sabha member from Jharkhand had put out a controversial post amid the ongoing language row in Maharashtra and attacks on non-Marathi speaking people.

"To those beating Hindi speakers in Mumbai, if you have the courage, try beating Urdu speakers in Maharashtra. Even a dog is a tiger in its own home. Decide for yourself who is the dog and who is the tiger," the MP from Godda posted on X.

 

Asked about the controversy, CM Fadnavis said, "If you listen to the complete statement of Nishikant Dubey, he particularly spoke about an organisation and not against Marathi people in general. However, in my opinion, it is inappropriate to make such comments. Its interpretation causes confusion among the minds of people."

The biggest contribution to the country's GDP comes from Maharashtra, the chief minister told reporters in the state Vidhan Bhavan premises.

"I feel no one can reject the contribution of Maharashtra and Marathi people in the history and present of the country. If someone is rejecting it, then I feel it is wrong," Fadnavis said.

"I repeat my comments again, Marathi people have immensely contributed to the state. When invaders tried to attack our culture, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Marathas fought across the country. During the third battle of Panipat, Abdali was ready to seal a pact but our Marathas did not so it," Fadnavis said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Hindi speech Hindi language Marathi language Marathas Maharashtra

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

