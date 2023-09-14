India's G20 presidency under PM Modi 'historic': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hosting G20 was a historic moment for India and the frameworks drafted during India's Presidency will help the world to address its challenges over the next decade, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit concluded under India's Presidency on September 10.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, it has been a historic G20 Presidency. When I use the word historic there are multiple reasons for that and the whole world experienced India.

"India's power and capability of influencing not only minds but also hearts has struck an emotional cord with every delegate that came to India," the Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation told PTI.

Last year India assumed the G20 Presidency for the first time to steer discussions and initiatives among member countries on challenges related to broad macroeconomic issues, trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.

Scindia said it was an extremely engaging presidency as part of which events were held from Kashmir in the North to Kanyakumari in the South, and from Gujarat in the West to Arunachal Pradesh in the East and the world experienced a holistic India.

Speaking on the outcomes of the G20 declaration, the minister said there were regular engagements with the Sherpas of the other member countries to build a consensus on various topics.

"I must congratulate our team who were worked day and night with all the other Sherpas. If you look at every paragraph of that text it tells the where the world needs to go over the next decade and how to address the challenges over the next decade," he said.

On the other achievements of India's G20 presidency, he highlighted the Global Biofuels Alliance and the creation of a new economic corridor from Indonesia to India to Middle East and to the Europe and said Indian millets have gained worldwide prominence.

The G20 leaders on Saturday agreed to accelerate energy transitions through collective pathways that would enable the bloc to achieve climate objectives.

Commenting on steel sector's plans to meet energy transition goals, he said "We are certainly a hard to abate sector... but we are rapidly moving towards lowering our Co2 emissions, moving towards green steel...

"Integrity steel producers and secondary steel units are looking at lowering Co2 emissions through multiple processes by making sure that we concentrate on resource efficiency and material efficiency...raw material efficiency," he said.

New practices such as carbon capture and its storage besides production of green hydrogen will allow the industry to lower its emissions. Emphasis is also being put on usage of scrap to produce steel, he added.