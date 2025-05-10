Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 11:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Secy of State Rubio dials General Munir in Pakistan, urges de-escalation

US Secy of State Rubio dials General Munir in Pakistan, urges de-escalation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, bypassing the foreign ministry, and urged de-escalation amid rising tensions with India

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate |Image: Bloomberg

Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan and the escalating exchange of fire across the Radcliffe Line, United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir on Friday and called for de-escalation.
 
The statement released by the US State Department said:
 
“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today. He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.” 
 

Rubio bypasses Pakistan’s foreign minister, calls Army Chief directly

 
Notably, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir directly, bypassing Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The army is widely seen as the dominant force in Pakistan’s security and foreign policy decisions.

Rubio also spoke to Jaishankar, condemned Pahalgam attack

 
Earlier on May 8, Rubio also spoke to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, expressing condolences over the terror attacks in Pahalgam and urging de-escalation. 
 
The statement released by the US State Department read:
 
“Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications. The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism.”

Topics : India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor US India relations Pakistan Pakistan army

First Published: May 10 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

