Intellectuals must spread word about govt welfare schemes: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to the intellectuals of Balrampur district to cooperate in promoting the state government's schemes.

"The intellectuals should play their role in ensuring that government schemes reach those in need. Connect as many people as possible with the schemes and identify those who should benefit from them," Adityanath said during his visit to the city on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"At the individual level, doctors, professors and other intellectuals should make use of their skills to benefit the common people," he added.

Talking to the intellectuals from various backgrounds, the chief minister urged them to ensure the benefits of their expertise reach the common people.

Speaking to the doctors, Adityanath suggested that they continue working for public welfare alongside their private practice and help those in need.

The chief minister said that efforts should be made for anyone, who requires the assistance of a government programme for treatment.

He said the government is implementing various schemes, including Jan Arogya and Ayushman Bharat, and added the people can play a crucial role in ensuring these benefits reach eligible individuals.

Adityanath appealed to the self-help groups of women to promote the government schemes and involve others.

Earlier, he offered prayers at Devipatan Temple here on the second day of his tour.

The chief minister performed a special puja' and participated in the 'rudrabhishek'.

He later reached the cow shelter and showed his affection for the cows by feeding them.