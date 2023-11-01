Home / Politics / iPhone maker security notification: Cong forgot its past record, says BJP

iPhone maker security notification: Cong forgot its past record, says BJP

After the Pegasus mystery (not resolved until this date), the finger of suspicion points to a government agency, he said in the post on X and added that "at the moment it is only a suspicion"

Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of indulging in a "mudslinging" campaign against the Centre over the iPhone maker Apple's security notification and said it had forgotten its past record.

BJP national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu affairs, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said a minister in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet had claimed that his office was bugged.

"Congress leaders have forgotten the past record, only their agenda is, mudslinging campaign on BJP leadership with Goebbels propaganda, people of Bharat will not believe, they only believe the sincere, dedicated service of Sri Narendra Modi ji for Atmanirbhar Bharat," Reddy said in a post on the social media platform X, tagging party senior C R Kesavan, over former Union Minister P Chidambaram's post on the alleged state-sponsored attempt to compromise the opposition leaders' phones.

In a post on X, Chidambaram had said "It is undeniable that hundreds of Opposition leaders got an alert from Apple of a state-sponsored attempt to compromise their phones. Why only Opposition leaders? Who will be interested in compromising the phones of Opposition leaders?"

After the Pegasus mystery (not resolved until this date), the finger of suspicion points to a government agency, he said in the post on X and added that "at the moment it is only a suspicion."

Apple Inc on Tuesday said it did not attribute threat notification such as the ones received by some MPs belonging to the Opposition parties, to any specific state-sponsored attackers and that it cannot provide information on what causes such warnings.

Quoting media reports, Reddy told PTI that the Minister in the UPA regime had sought a secret enquiry into the alleged bugging incident in his office.

Also Read

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Apple event 2023 highlights: iPhone 15 series with USB-C and more announced

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Apple 'Wonderlust' event today: How to watch livestream and what to expect

Hold competitive exams in Kannada as well: CM Siddaramaiah to Centre

Shivraj Chouhan slams Kamal Nath, says 'he defames Madhya Pradesh'

Chhattisgarh elections: JCC (J) chief Amit Jogi files nomination from Patan

Projects built by Congress continue to serve Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, CM Bhupesh Baghel have short-term memory loss, says Fadnavis

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple iPhoneCongressBJP

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story