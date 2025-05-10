Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All security precautions are in place in Maharashtra, says CM Fadnavis

All security precautions are in place in Maharashtra, says CM Fadnavis

When asked about the heightened security measures in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said a review meeting was held in Mumbai on Friday

Fadnavis spoke to reporters in Alandi village after taking darshan of Sant Dnyaneshwar (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government has taken all security precautions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday, against the backdrop of the widening conflict between India and Pakistan.

Fadnavis spoke to reporters in Alandi village after taking darshan of Sant Dnyaneshwar.

"Pakistan is a terrorist state. They have been supporting terrorism, but India won't stop. Under the leadership of PM Modi, our armed forces are giving a befitting response to Pakistan," he said.

When asked about the heightened security measures in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said a review meeting was held in Mumbai on Friday.

 

"All security precautions have been taken in the state in the wake of the current situation. Security information is provided to the district units, and resources are being made available," he said.

Fadnavis on Friday said the police, Coast Guard and Navy are on alert mode in the state, and all SoPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are being followed.

"Police, Navy and Coast Guard are on alert mode. Regular exercises are being undertaken, and whatever steps are needed to be taken as per the war book' are being taken care of. We are on alert mode," he said.

The senior BJP leader, meanwhile, brushed aside queries on the possibility of two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) coming together.

"You ask this either to Supriya Sule (working president of NCP-SP) or Ajit Pawar (who heads NCP). Why are you making me 'Begani Shaadi Mein Abdulla Diwana?' he quipped.

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Maharashtra government India-Pak conflict

First Published: May 10 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

