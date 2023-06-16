Home / Politics / JP Nadda holds virtual meeting with BJP MPs on 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan'

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday, held a virtual meeting with the party's MPs to review the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', informed sources

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 6:25 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday, held a virtual meeting with the party's MPs to review the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', informed sources.

The meeting lasted for approximately an hour, during which the party president expressed his dissatisfaction with the inactivity of certain MPs.

According to sources, Nadda expressed his displeasure directly to these MPs, stating that many individuals are showing a lack of interest in the programs organized by the party.

"Some MPs are not sharing information about the programs they are conducting, which is neither appropriate nor conducive to the spirit of the ongoing outreach campaign," he said.

He also emphasized that the party possesses information about the activities of all MPs. Therefore, he urged them to actively participate in the scheduled programs, share relevant information, and make a concerted effort during the outreach campaign.

The BJP president also encouraged them to utilize the remaining time effectively and bring the welfare initiatives of the Modi government to the people.

Notably, upon the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the centre, the BJP has decided to organize a nationwide 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' (Grand Outreach Campaign) from May 30-June 30.

This campaign aims to inform the public about the achievements of several welfare schemes and development projects initiated by the Narendra Modi government.

Topics :BJPJagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

