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D K Shivakumar meets Karnataka Guv ahead of CLP meeting to elect new leader

The meeting comes ahead of his possible election as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party this evening

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar
D K Shivakumar, who served as Deputy CM under Siddaramaiah, is widely expected to be elected as the new leader of the CLP (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 11:36 AM IST
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Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, who is widely tipped to be the next Chief Minister of the state, on Saturday met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan here.

The meeting comes ahead of his possible election as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party this evening.

According to sources, Shivakumar met the Governor to informally discuss the swearing-in of the new CM and council of Ministers, as the latter is expected to leave for Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district later in the day to attend Vice President's event there on Sunday.

While sources suggest that swearing-in could take place on Sunday or Monday, there are also reports that it may be scheduled next week, probably Wednesday. Official confirmation is awaited.

Deliberations are underway regarding whether the swearing-in should take place at Lok Bhavan or on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, sources said.

However, preparatory work was spotted near Vidhana Soudha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :D K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahKarnatakaKarnataka governmentIndian National CongressCongress

First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

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