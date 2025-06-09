Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bangladesh protester found on Bengal voter list, BJP-TMC trade blows

Bangladesh protester found on Bengal voter list, BJP-TMC trade blows

A man seen in Bangladesh's 2024 protests is now on Bengal's voter list, sparking BJP-TMC clashes over infiltration, fake documents, and electoral fraud

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

People shout slogans as they take part in a protest against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fresh political storm has erupted in West Bengal after a man allegedly linked to the 2024 student protests in Bangladesh was found to be listed as a registered voter in Kakdwip. The revelation has reignited the BJP-TMC face-off over alleged infiltration and manipulation of the state’s voter rolls.
 
The man, identified as Niutan Das, appears in several images circulating online that show him participating in the 2024 quota reform protests in Bangladesh — demonstrations widely credited with triggering the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government.
 
Despite the controversy, Das has insisted he is an Indian citizen. In a video message, he claimed to possess valid documents, including a PAN card and Aadhaar card.
 
 
“I had travelled to Bangladesh in 2024 for some issues related to our ancestral property, but I unexpectedly got caught up in the revolution there. I have been a voter in Kakdwip since 2014. Although I lost my voter card in 2017, I managed to get a new one the following year with help from the local MLA, Manturam Pakhira. I also cast my vote during the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 
However, Das did not specify whether he currently resides in India or Bangladesh. 

Also Read

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh Awami League concerned over Starmer's upcoming meeting with Yunus

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Yunus acted without consulting parties: Ex-Indian envoy on Bangladesh polls

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

People 'disappointed' with announcement of B'desh polls in April 2026: BNP

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh elections set for April 2026; Yunus rules out early polls

Delhi police security

Delhi Police deports 71 foreign nationals from Dwarka for illegal stay

 
In a contradictory account, Tapan Das, a cousin of Niutan, told reporters in Kakdwip, “Niutan was born in Bangladesh and holds voting rights in both countries. He came to India after the pandemic to sell some ancestral land and has stayed here since. He should be held responsible for registering as a voter in both places, that’s clearly not right.”
 
The state BJP quickly latched onto the development, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is aiding illegal infiltration to influence elections. “This is another glaring example of the so-called ‘Egiye Bangla Model’. The same person spotted wielding a stick during the student protests in Bangladesh is now a listed voter in Kakdwip. The TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are fuelling this illegal infiltration network,” West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote in a post on X. 
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari echoed the sentiment, alleging, “There are lakhs of Bangladeshi nationals who have made it to the voter rolls in West Bengal. Take the case of Saad Sheikh, a suspected member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, whose name was in the Murshidabad voter list.”
 
BJP Mathurapur organisational district secretary Sanjay Das went a step further, saying, “The Trinamool Congress is actively helping Bangladeshi infiltrators, many of them jihadis, enter India. They’re being handed voter cards and even citizenship just so the ruling party can stay in power.” 
 
The TMC has dismissed these allegations, instead blaming the Centre and the Border Security Force (BSF), which is responsible for monitoring the Indo-Bangladesh border.
 
“The Centre and the BSF are in charge of guarding the borders. Our state government will do its part, but it's up to the Union government to ensure security,” said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. 
The controversy deepened after a viral photo surfaced showing Das cutting a birthday cake alongside TMC’s Sundarbans organisational district student wing president, Debashis Das.
 
“I had no idea he was involved in the Bangladesh protests. The photo going around was taken at a birthday celebration with many people present. If someone like him managed to cross the border, it just shows the BSF isn't doing its job properly. Strengthening border security is the only way to prevent such incidents. I urge the authorities to investigate and take action,” Debashis Das said.
   

More From This Section

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

AAI seeks new handler at Chennai airport amid ongoing Çelebi's legal battle

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI pays Rs 8,076.84 cr dividend to govt, cheque presented to FM Sitharaman

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Strike against discom privatisation in UP may affect power supply: AIPEF

RCB victory parade

RCB moves Karnataka High Court to quash FIR in Chinnaswamy stampede case

Indore couple goes missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi hills

Wife of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya detained: Timeline of events

Topics : Bangladesh violence Protest West Bengal TMC BJP BS web team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon