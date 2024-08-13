Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

L-G nominates Delhi HM Kailash Gahlot to hoist national flag on I-Day

The choice that bypasses several other senior government leaders is likely to set a stage for another round of tussle

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. | File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 7:42 PM IST
Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the state Independence Day event, officials at Raj Niwas said.

The choice that bypasses several other senior government leaders is likely to set a stage for another round of tussle between the AAP dispensation and the LG Secretariat.

"Lieutenant Governor is pleased to nominate Minister (Home), GNCTD, Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the National Flag at the State level Independence day celebrations at Chhatrasaal Stadium. Necessary arrangements may be made accordingly," LG's secretary Ashish Kundra said in a written communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government's general administration department refused to implement department minister Gopal Rai's direction for the hosting of national flag by Education Minister Atishi.


Topics :Kailash GahlotAAP governmentDelhi government

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

