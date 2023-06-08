Home / Politics / Leave fascination for chair: Randhawa to senior Rajasthan Cong leaders

Leave fascination for chair: Randhawa to senior Rajasthan Cong leaders

He said, "There cannot be a cutoff edge in politics. Congress is a party, which gives opportunity to the youth. Congress runs with experienced elderly leaders and youth"

IANS Jaipur
Leave fascination for chair: Randhawa to senior Rajasthan Cong leaders

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the Congress in-charge in Rajasthan, has triggered speculation by issuing an advice for the elderly leaders to "leave the fascination of power".

"Elderly people themselves should give up the fascination of power. This needs not to be mentioned, but milestones should be created automatically," said Randhawa while talking to the media in the Congress war room on Wednesday.

He said, "There cannot be a cutoff edge in politics. Congress is a party, which gives opportunity to the youth. Congress runs with experienced elderly leaders and youth. Keep on taking the youth forward."

On the question of excluding the elderly from the tickets as well, Randhawa said, "The one who is going to win will be given a ticket. This does not mean that if they become old, they will be thrown out of the house."

--IANS

arc/dpb

 

Also Read

Cong's Randhawa asks ministers to strengthen party ahead of state polls

Modi can even confuse God, explain how universe works: Rahul Gandhi in US

Cong high command asks party MLAs to take back resignations in Rajasthan

BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Cong in-charge Randhawa meets Rahul over Gehlot-Pilot issue

Oppn using wrestlers as weapon; we won't protect guilty: West UP BJP chief

Bayron Biswas moving to TMC will not impact Congress-Left alliance: CPI(M)

Reconciliation with Sachin Pilot is permanent: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

BJP's outreach in Delhi: EAM to meet Afghan Sikhs, students from Ukraine

Shah, Nadda hold meeting; BJP likely to make changes in party organisation

Topics :rajasthanCongressAshok GehlotSachin Pilot

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story