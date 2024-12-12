Business Standard
RS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over BJP's remarks on Cong-Soros nexus

The Chair cannot be questioned with regards to admissibility and for other purposes, Nadda said

Parliament, New Parliament

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid sloganeering. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid sloganeering after BJP president J P Nadda attacked the Congress for questioning the ruling given by the Chairman and the party's alleged nexus with US hedge fund tycoon George Soros.

After laying of listed papers and reports during the pre-noon session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected six notices to adjourn the scheduled business of the day and take up matters mentioned in the notices.

As several members from the opposition benches raised objections, Nadda criticised Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge for holding a press conference and criticising the Chairman.

 

The Chair cannot be "questioned" with regards to admissibility and for other purposes, Nadda said.

"The Chairman's ruling cannot be questioned or criticised. To do so is contempt of the House and the Chairman," the senior BJP leader said.

Nadda reiterated the allegation of a link between the Congress and Soros, and alleged that he has been providing billions of dollars to destabilise India.

"What is the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and Soros. The country wants to know," he said.

This triggered further uproar in the House.

Chairman Dhankhar gave floor to Kharge to respond.

Kharge said the ruling party wants to "divert attention" from issues.

As members from both treasury and opposition benches were raising slogans, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

