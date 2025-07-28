Rajnath Singh praises Op Sindoor, says 'mission completed in 22 minutes'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that over 100 terrorists were eliminated in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during a precise and swift military operation by India in May this year. Opening the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Singh told the House that the entire mission was completed in just 22 minutes.
“The entire operation was concluded within 22 minutes,” Singh said.
Addressing the Lok Sabha, Singh began by paying homage to the armed forces and martyrs. “I pay my respects to those brave sons and daughters of the nation, those valiant soldiers, who are always ready and vigilant to protect the borders of this country... On behalf of the entire nation, I express gratitude to all the personnel of the armed forces,” he said.
Giving details of the operation, Singh said that on May 6 and 7, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a "historic" military strike named Operation Sindoor. “It was not merely a military operation, but it was an effective and decisive demonstration of India’s sovereignty, its identity, our responsibility towards the nation’s citizens, and our policy against terrorism,” the minister said.
Terror infrastructure destroyed
The defence minister said that Indian forces conducted “well-coordinated strikes” on nine terrorist infrastructure targets. The operation killed more than 100 terrorists, including their trainers and handlers, most of whom were affiliated with proscribed outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.
Also Read
He added that India’s actions were defensive and not provocative. However, he said, on May 10 at around 1:30 am, Pakistan launched a large-scale attack on India using missiles, drones, rockets, and electronic warfare systems. “Our actions were entirely in self-defence, neither provocative nor expansionist. Yet, on May 10, 2025, at approximately 1:30 am, Pakistan launched a large-scale attack on India using missiles, drones, rockets, and other long-range weapons. Alongside this, they also employed technologies related to electronic warfare,” Singh told the House.
He praised the Indian military’s readiness, saying that all attacks were stopped successfully. “I am proud to say that our air defence system, counter-drone system, and electronic equipment completely foiled this attack by Pakistan. Pakistan could not hit any of our targets, and none of our important assets were damaged," Singh said.
In retaliation to Pakistan’s aggression, he said the Indian Air Force responded with a powerful counterstrike. “In response to this attack by Pakistan, our action has been bold, concrete, and effective. The Indian Air Force targeted Pakistan's airfields, Command and Control centers, military infrastructure, and Air Defence Systems on the Western Front. And this mission was successfully executed by our forces,” he said.