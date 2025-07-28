Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid Opposition protests on Bihar's SIR

Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid Opposition protests on Bihar's SIR

Opposition members were in the well of the Lok Sabha, raising slogans on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1 pm on Monday amid opposition protests. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1 pm on Monday amid opposition protests on revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, delaying the start of the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Opposition members were in the well of the Lok Sabha, raising slogans on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, when the House reconvened at noon for the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

"There is something called commitment. Leaders of all parties had sought a discussion on Operation Sindoor and now you are in the well of the House raising other issues," Speaker Om Birla said while addressing opposition members.

 

"If you want a discussion on Operation Sindoor, you will have to go back to your seats. You can't demand a discussion on any issue from the Well of the House. The House runs as per rules of procedure," Birla said.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari among others were present in the House at the time.

Defence Minister Singh is scheduled to initiate the special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

As the opposition was unrelenting, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 1 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Parliament Bihar

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

