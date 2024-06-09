Major crisis in Delhi imminent if adequate water not released, says Atishi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Sunday wrote to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, requesting him to ensure 1,050 cusecs water is released from the Munak Canal for the national capital, otherwise "Delhi will have a major crisis in next 1-2 days".

In the communication, she said seven Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in Delhi are dependent on supply from Yamuna and "due to the deficit of raw water, our water treatment plants are unable to run at their optimum capacity."



Delhi is supposed to receive around 1,050 cusec water at Munak, but the supply has reduced, she said. "With the water from Munak Canal reducing to 840 cusecs, Delhi will be unable to produce adequate water from our seven WTPs."



"If Haryana doesn't release the adequate amount of water by today, Delhi will have a major crisis in next 1-2 days. Therefore, I humbly request you to ensure that 1,050 cusecs water is released from Munak Canal for Delhi," she added.



According to the agreement in the the 53rd meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board, which was convened on May 2018, around 1,050 cusecs (i.e. 568 MGD) was allocated to Delhi at Munak through career lined channel (CLC) canal and Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) Canals, she said.

"Considering the transmission loss, the allocation of 1050 Cusec at Munak corresponds to about 1,013 Cusec (i.e. 548 MGD). This is measured by Delhi at the Bawana contact point, where the water enters Delhi, where flow meters have been installed by Delhi. These flow meters have been checked by representatives of the Upper Yamuna River Board, last week itself," she said.

On an average, the water received at the Bawana contact point even in the summers is between 980 and 1030 cusecs, she said, adding there has been a drastic reduction in this.

"As you are aware, Delhi is dependent on water from Yamuna for our day-to-day needs. However, for the past few days, Haryana has not been releasing adequate amount of water in the Munak Canal. As a result of this, the people living in the national capital have been suffering unjustifiably," read the letter.

Earlier in the day, Atishi said she has sought time from Lt Governor V K Saxena for an emergency meeting over the "inadequate" amount of water being released by Haryana through the Munak Canal, one of the primary sources of potable water for the national capital.