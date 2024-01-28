Home / Politics / NDA govt in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for state's development: PM

NDA govt in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for state's development: PM

In a post on X, Modi said he is confident that the new government in Bihar will serve the people with full dedication

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 6:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the newly sworn-in NDA government in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the state's development and to fulfil people's aspirations, as he congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his two deputies on taking oath.

In a post on X, Modi said he is confident that the new government in Bihar will serve the people with full dedication.

Hours after resigning as chief minister and breaking ties with the INDIA bloc, Kumar took oath of the same office for the ninth time as the BJP extended its support to him.

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as deputy chief ministers, along with several ministers.

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

