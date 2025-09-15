Home / Politics / Oppn can't digest Bihar's development: PM Modi slams RJD, Cong in Purnea

Oppn can't digest Bihar's development: PM Modi slams RJD, Cong in Purnea

Referring to the recently announced GST reforms, PM Modi said that the Centre has given a "very big gift" to the poor and middle class

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the New Terminal Building at Purnea Airport. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also alleged alleged that the money meant for the poor people of the state never reached them directly under the Congress-RJD rule in Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Opposition—Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress—alleging that they are only concerned about their own families and don't bother about the people of the state.
 
"For RJD and Congress, the biggest concern is to worry about their own family. These people will never worry about your family. But for Modi, you all are Modi's family. And that is why Modi says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'...Modi cares about your expenses, cares about your savings." PM Modi said, while addressing a rally in Purnea.
 
He further linked it to the recently announced Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, saying that the Centre has given a "very big gift to the poor and middle class".
 
"From the first day of Navratri, 22nd September, GST will be drastically reduced in the country. GST has been drastically reduced on most of the things you need in your daily life. My mothers and sisters who have come here, I especially want to tell you that due to the reduction in GST, the kitchen expenses are going to be reduced a lot...," he said.
 
Earlier this month, the GST Council approved new tax rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent for most goods, while certain products such as carbonated drinks were placed in the “sin” category with a 40 per cent tax.

'Money never reached the poor'

 
PM Modi further alleged that the money meant for the poor people of the state never reached them directly under the Congress-RJD rule in Bihar.
 
"With ‘lanterns’ (RJD’s symbol) lit, their ‘panjaa’ (Congress’ symbol) would siphon it off," PM Modi said. He further claimed that, in contrast, under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state, every poor household has been receiving free rations since Covid-19.
 
He also slammed the Opposition for allegedly posing a threat not only to Bihar’s dignity but also to its identity by defending infiltrators in the state and attempting to shield them for vote-bank politics.
 
"Congress and RJD have not only endangered Bihar’s honour but also its identity. Today, due to infiltration in Seemanchal and other parts of Bihar, a major demographic threat has emerged… I want to make it clear to the Congress-RJD camp that every infiltrator will have to leave," PM Modi said. He added, "The Opposition cannot digest the state’s development. Mothers and sisters will give them a befitting reply in the polls."
 
PM Modi also launched development projects worth around ₹40,000 crore in Bihar’s Purnea, including a new terminal at Purnea airport, and flagged off the first Purnea-Kolkata flight. He additionally laid the foundation for a 3x800 MW thermal power plant at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, including other projects.

Khada hokar pranam kariye: Nitish Kumar

 
Meanwhile, on a lighter note, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged the crowd at the rally to stand up and applaud PM Modi for his contributions to the state.
 
“I once again congratulate and thank him. He is doing so much for the entire country and also for Bihar,” Nitish said, adding, “Zara khada ho kar inko ek baar pranaam kariye. Khada hoke pranaam kariye (Stand up and pay your respects to him once).”
 
When parts of the audience did not immediately rise in unison, Nitish pressed further: “Kaahe baithe hue ho? Arre, khada ho! Wahan baithe hue ho, khada ho. Khada hoke bolo (Why are you sitting? You there, stand up! Over there also, get up. Stand and say it!).”

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

