Shares of Gautam-Adani led group companies are in focus on Friday, zooming up to 13 per cent, after the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) gave a clean chit to Adani Group in the Hindenburg case. Sebi on Thursday, September 18, cleared the Adani Group of allegations made by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, and disposed of the instant proceedings against group companies Adani Ports, Adani Power, and its chairman Gautam Adani. On Friday morning in trade, Adani-group flagship company's stock - Adani Enterprises surged 5 per cent. Adani Ports and Adani Power, which received Sebi clean chit, gained 3 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. Among others Adani Total Gas soared up to 13 per cent, while Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Wilmar also logged strong intra-day gains. READ MORE
Outlook on Adani group stocks TodayGiven Sebi’s clean chit to Adani group and the positive stock reaction, here's a technical outlook on some of the prominent Adani group shares.
Adani EnterprisesCurrent Price: ₹2,501 Likely Target: ₹3,250 Upside Potential: 30% Support: ₹2,465; ₹2,440; ₹2,350 Resistance: ₹2,650; ₹2,700 Amid today's rally, Adani Enterprises has climbed back above its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) and the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. The near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹2,465 and ₹2,440 support levels.
On the upside, the stock is seen trading near the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹2,577. Going ahead, the ₹2,650 - ₹2,700 is likely to be a critical resistance zone for the stock, owing to presence of multiple long-term hurdles in the form of the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) and the weekly trend line. Adani Enterprises stock will need to conquer this resistance zone - ₹2,650 - ₹2,700 to open the doors for likely further upside. Beyond this resistance zone, a rally towards ₹3,250 levels seems likely. For now, the short-term trend is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹2,350 levels.
Adani PortsCurrent Price: ₹1,442 Likely Target: ₹1,600 Upside Potential: 11% Support: ₹1,400; ₹1,375; ₹1,365 Resistance: ₹1,475; ₹1,530; ₹1,560 Adani Ports can potentially rally towards ₹1,600 levels on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,475, ₹1,530 and ₹1,560 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹1,365, with interim support visible around ₹1,400 and ₹1,375 levels.
Adani PowerCurrent Price: ₹667 Likely Target: ₹800 Upside Potential: 20% Support: ₹662; ₹630; ₹600 Resistance: ₹684; ₹750 Adani Power is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock quotes above ₹662; below which support for the stock exists around ₹630 and ₹600 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹750 - ₹800 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹684 levels.
Adani GreenCurrent Price: ₹1,010 Likely Target: ₹1,330 Upside Potential: 31.7% Support: ₹978; ₹950 Resistance: ₹1,057; ₹1,105 Adani Green is seen trading above its 200-DMA for the fifth straight trading session. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹950, with the 200-DMA at ₹978 likely to act as a first line of defence in case of a dip.
On the upside, the stock seems headed towards the weekly trend line hurdle, which stands around ₹1,105 levels. Breakout above the same can trigger a sharp spike towards ₹1,330 levels, suggests the long-term chart. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,057 levels.