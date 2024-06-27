Home / Politics / NEET-UG exam row: NSUI members barge into NTA office, demand its closure

NEET-UG exam row: NSUI members barge into NTA office, demand its closure

National Students Union of India (NSUI) members barged inside the testing agency's office here in Okhla, raising slogans of 'shut down NTA'

Protest, NEET Protest
Slogans of 'shut down NTA' were raised by NSUI members. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Members of NSUI, Congress's students wing, barged inside the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is at the centre of NEET-UG row over allegations of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) members barged inside the testing agency's office here in Okhla, raising slogans of "shut down NTA".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There was no immediate reaction from officials of the NTA about the incident.

Visuals from the scene shared by NSUI showed scores of its members raising slogans inside the building of the NTA.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

Also Read

Even 0.001% negligence must be dealt with: SC to NTA on NEET irregularities

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

NEET-UG: CBI collects phones, burnt question paper from police; updates

NEET-UG 2024: Experts call for use of AI, computer-based testing for exam

NEET-UG 2024: Maharashtra police uncover Bihar-linked admit cards in Latur

AAP MPs boycott President's address to House over arrest of CM Kejriwal

Govt-scripted speech full of lies: Oppn leaders on Prez's address in House

Travesty of traditions: Congress slams Speaker Birla's 'Emergency' remark

Reforms in armed forces necessary to maintain supremacy during wars: Murmu

DK Shivakumar mocks demand for 3 more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NEET-UGCongressNEET rowNational Testing AgencyBihar

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story