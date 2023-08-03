Home / Politics / Next INDIA meeting most likely on August 31-September 1: Mamata Banerjee

Next INDIA meeting most likely on August 31-September 1: Mamata Banerjee

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 7:41 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the next meeting of the INDIA alliance is likely to be held on August 31 and September 1.

Speaking to ANI about the violence in the state during the panchayat polls, Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP hired goons from outside to provoke the violence.

"...Even if a small matter in Bengal exists, that too due to BJP's provocation and atrocities - they hire goons from outside and prepare a gameplan - you send a Central team for Bengal to defame it...But when something happens in their states (BJP-ruled states), they are forgiven...," Mamata said in an attack on the BJP.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining his silence on several issues, Mamata said, "Look at Bilkis, what is happening to wrestlers. PM Modiji you go out and say that we are for all. But here you don't open your mouth."

Speaking on the ongoing raids by the central agencies in Bengal, "I don't have to say anything on democracy. But why the difference in my state. ED, CBI are being used. There is no law they can put anyone in jail.

"Till how many days they want this? This Tanasahi is going on. And falsehood does not last long. We INDIA will fight the battle," she added.

Reacting to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's comment about not being able to provide security to every individual, she said, "It is a fact that a government cannot give security to each individual. You are correct. But a government should not provoke people based on caste and creed. BJP is dividing country and states. At least try to provide security and give them peace."

Speaking about the misuse of central security force, Mamata said, "Central police is being misused. They should have been used for the places where there is violence.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiOpposition parties

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

