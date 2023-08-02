Home / Politics / PM Modi addresses NDA MPs as part of efforts for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

PM Modi addresses NDA MPs as part of efforts for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The BJP has divided the NDA MPs into 11 clusters of different regions, and the prime minister is expected to address all of them. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the National Democratic Alliance MPs as part of efforts to boost coordination among its constituents and shape the ruling bloc's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi first addressed a meeting of more than 45 MPs from the central and eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh and then spoke to another group of lawmakers from all southern states.

The BJP has divided the NDA MPs into 11 clusters of different regions, and the prime minister is expected to address all of them.

He had spoken to MPs of two clusters on Monday. The first was attended by MPs from western and Kanpur-Bundelkhand areas of Uttar Pradesh while another had participation from parliamentarians from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

These are closed-door meetings.

Modi had on Monday highlighted as to how the BJP-led NDA has scripted an agenda of inclusivity and development in its over 25 years of existence.

He spoke about his government's various initiatives to lift the country's growth and to positively touch all sections of society.

In his address on Monday, he had panned the opposition bloc INDIA, saying it may have changed its name from the UPA but this can't wash off its sins of corruption and misgovernance.

Topics :Narendra ModiLok SabhaBJP

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

