No other distribution channel as wide or deep as India Post: Scindia

No other distribution channel in the world is as wide or as deep as India Post, said Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday. He urged the postal employees to work towards becoming the largest logistics organisation in the world, too.
Scindia was addressing the Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan at K P Puttana Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru.
"India post has 164,000 points of presence, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Bharuch to Tawang," he added.
He said, although the post offices are getting modern tools, like handheld devices and Darpan, postal employees need to change the way they work to bring in the real transformation.
"Today, we have the capability of becoming the largest logistics organisation in the world. No one has the human resources to be able to do this apart from us. But we've got to make sure that we are at the cutting edge. Which means we need to innovate. We need to think about productivity," he added.
