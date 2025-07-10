No other distribution channel as wide or deep as India Post: Scindia

No other distribution channel in the world is as wide or as deep as India Post, said Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday. He urged the postal employees to work towards becoming the largest logistics organisation in the world, too.

Scindia was addressing the Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan at K P Puttana Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru.

"India post has 164,000 points of presence, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Bharuch to Tawang," he added.

He said, although the post offices are getting modern tools, like handheld devices and Darpan, postal employees need to change the way they work to bring in the real transformation.