Delhi court discharges TMC's Sagarika Ghose, 9 others in ECI protest case

A Delhi court on Thursday discharged 10 TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, in a case linked to a protest outside the Election Commission of India last year despite prohibitory orders being in place.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal passed the order of discharge.

A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier on May 13, the court had granted bail to the accused persons.

On April 30, it granted exemption from personal appearance to the accused persons, except Vivek Gupta The court had summoned the accused persons on April 21 while taking congisance of the chargesheet.

The TMC leaders held the protest against central probe agencies CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax Department in April last year. A 10-member delegation of the TMC had announced the protest after meeting a full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to press their demand.