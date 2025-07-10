Home / Politics / Delhi court discharges TMC's Sagarika Ghose, 9 others in ECI protest case

Delhi court discharges TMC's Sagarika Ghose, 9 others in ECI protest case

The TMC leaders held the protest against central probe agencies CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax Department in April last year

Sagarika Ghose,Sagarika
A Delhi court discharged 10 TMC leaders, including Sagarika Ghose (pictured), Derek O'Brien, and Saket Gokhale. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
A Delhi court on Thursday discharged 10 TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, in a case linked to a protest outside the Election Commission of India last year despite prohibitory orders being in place.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal passed the order of discharge.

A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier on May 13, the court had granted bail to the accused persons.

On April 30, it granted exemption from personal appearance to the accused persons, except Vivek Gupta  The court had summoned the accused persons on April 21 while taking congisance of the chargesheet.

ALSO READ: Lakshmi Puri defamation case: Delhi HC refuses to accept Gokhale's apology

The TMC leaders held the protest against central probe agencies CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax Department in April last year. A 10-member delegation of the TMC had announced the protest after meeting a full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to press their demand.

The party alleged the central probe agencies were targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.

Delhi Police alleged TMC leaders accused in the case gathered outside the main gate of the ECI on April 8 last year and held a protest with placards and banners without requisite permission and despite Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Code of Criminal Procedure being in place.

Police alleged they continued to protest despite being informed about the prohibitory orders, following which an FIR was registered.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaTMCProtestElection newsCBIIncome Tax department

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

