Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Money laundering charges framed against TMC MP Saket Gokhale, says ED

Money laundering charges framed against TMC MP Saket Gokhale, says ED

It said a charge sheet was filed against the 31-year-old MP under the anti-money laundering law last year

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday
The money laundering case against Gokhale stems from a Gujarat Police FIR. | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 11:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A special PMLA court in Ahmedabad has framed criminal charges, under the anti-money laundering law, against TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate said.

"The Ld. Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ahmedabad (Rural) and designated Special Court PMLA, Ahmedabad today framed criminal charges against Saket Gokhale, MP Rajya Sabha and national spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002...," the central agency said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It said a charge sheet was filed against the 31-year-old MP under the anti-money laundering law last year.

"Charges against him for the scheduled offence in the police case (Gujarat Police) had also been framed," it said.

The special court had also rejected the application filed by Gokhale under Section 309 of the CrPC for keeping the proceedings under PMLA, 2002 in abeyance till the case of scheduled offence registered against him is decided by the court, the ED said.

The money laundering case against Gokhale stems from a Gujarat Police FIR.

More From This Section

Hindenburg saga: Cong's nationwide stir on Aug 22 seeking Buch's exit

L-G nominates Delhi HM Kailash Gahlot to hoist national flag on I-Day

Delhi excise scam: Court extends custody of Kejriwal, K Kavitha till Sept 2

Waqf Bill parliamentary review panel to have 31 MPs: Party-wise breakdown

BJP office-bearers to meet on Aug 17 for upcoming membership drive launch

The state police had arrested Gokhale from Delhi in December 2022 in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding.

The ED had informed the court that "huge amounts of money collected through crowd funding (by Gokhale) has been splurged on speculative share trading, wining and dining and other personal expenses which appear to be extravagant in nature".

Gokhale, however, had denied that he misused these funds.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi Excise scam case: SC extends interim bail to Hyderabad businessman

Excise policy cases: SC to hear BRS leader Kavitha's pleas on August 12

Manish Sisodia offers prayers at Hanuman temple, to address AAP workers

Supreme Court grants bail to Manish Sisodia, says speedy trial denied

ED registered more than 5,200 money-laundering cases since 2014: Govt

Topics :Money laundering Enforcement DirectorateTMC

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story