People losing lives due to corrupt governance: Uddhav targets Shinde govt

The former state chief minister alleged that medicines were being procured without the tendering process. "If that is going to happen, then you are opening the doors for corruption

Press Trust of India Mumbai
People are losing lives because of their corrupt governance," Thackeray alleged| (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attacked the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the death of several patients in state-run hospitals in a short span, alleging that people were losing lives due to its corrupt governance. Addressing a press conference here, he also said the government has money to run its advertisements, but no funds to save the lives of people.

The former state chief minister alleged that medicines were being procured without the tendering process. "If that is going to happen, then you are opening the doors for corruption. People are losing lives because of their corrupt governance," Thackeray alleged.

Thirty-one patients, including infants, died at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 48 hours since September 30, while the death of 18 patients was recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3.

Topics :Eknath ShindeUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

