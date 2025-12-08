At 100 years, Vande Mataram saw India 'in chains of Emergency': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Constitution was “throttled” and the nation “chained” during the Emergency, a period that coincided with the 100th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram.

The Prime Minister was speaking in the Lok Sabha, where he initiated a day-long discussion on the 150th year of Vande Mataram. He said the song had inspired generations and remained a symbol of unity in the face of British rule.

“When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the nation was chained by the Emergency. At that time, the Constitution was throttled and those who lived and died for patriotism were pushed behind bars,” he said.

Emergency 'a dark chapter’: PM Modi Calling the Emergency “a dark chapter in our history”, PM Modi said the present moment offered a chance to “restore the greatness of Vande Mataram”. “The Emergency was a dark chapter in our history. Now we have the opportunity to restore the greatness of Vande Mataram. And I believe this opportunity should not be allowed to pass,” he said. ALSO READ | Vande Mataram our inspiration for 'Viksit Bharat', says PM Modi He stressed that the song had acted as a source of strength through the freedom struggle. “The mantra energised and inspired India's freedom movement and showed the path of courage and determination. Remembering that sacred Vande Mataram today is a great privilege for all of us in this House,” he said.

Song that defied oppression, inspired unity: PM Modi The Prime Minister reminded members that the British had once banned Vande Mataram, even though they had introduced strict laws to control its printing and spread. “Vande Mataram was written at a time when, after the uprising of 1857, the British government was alarmed and unleashing various forms of oppression... British divided Bengal in 1905, but Vande Mataram stood like a rock and inspired unity,” he said. PM Modi said the song carried deep cultural and spiritual meaning. “Vande Mataram is a mantra, a slogan which gave energy, inspiration, and showed the path for sacrifice and penance to the freedom movement… It is a historic moment,” he said, noting ongoing celebrations including 75 years of the Constitution, the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel and Birsa Munda, and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

‘Voice of freedom movement’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha Emphasising its emotional impact, PM Modi said, “Vande mataram became the voice of our freedom movement. It integrated everyone in the country and became the resolve of every Indian... ‘Swaarth ka balidaan hai ye shabd Vande Mataram’... ‘Veer ka abhimaan hai ye shabd Vande Mataram’ (A sacrifice of the self — these words Vande Mataram… A warrior’s pride — these words Vande Mataram).” He added that Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the song to counter colonial attempts to portray Indians as “weak” and “lazy”. PM Modi further urged all members to rise above political lines. “There is no leadership and opposition here. We are here to appreciate and accept the debt of Vande Mataram collectively... It united the nation from North to South and from East to West,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the 150-year milestone should motivate the nation to fulfill the aspirations of freedom fighters. “We need to reiterate the resolve to make our nation self-reliant and developed by 2047,” he said. PM Modi concluded his Lok Sabha speech noting how key anniversaries of Vande Mataram fell during difficult times. “When Vande Mataram completed 50 years, India was under British rule. When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, India was in the clutches of Emergency... 150 years of Vande Mataram is an opportunity to reinstate that pride... This song inspired us to attain freedom in 1947,” he said.