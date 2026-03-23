PM Modi urges unity, preparedness as West Asia crisis poses risks

In a statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday, his first in Parliament since the outbreak of hostilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to “remain prepared and united” as the conflict in West Asia has created difficult global conditions that may persist for a long time.

Modi said India faced similar challenges during the Covid crisis with unity and must prepare again in the same manner: “With patience, restraint, and calmness, we must face every challenge — that is our identity, that is our strength,” he said.

Modi said the fundamentals of India’s economy are strong, which has helped the country deal with the crisis. The government is holding discussions with stakeholders across every sector and is providing support wherever necessary, he said.

The PM said the government is working with a clear strategy for short-term, medium-term, and long-term effects. He said the government has set up an inter-ministerial group that meets daily to assess difficulties in imports and exports and works continuously on necessary solutions. The PM said that with summer approaching, electricity demand will increase in the coming months. He said all power plants in the country have adequate coal stocks, and all systems, from power generation to power supply, are being continuously monitored. He called upon people to remain vigilant and cautious to frustrate attempts by those spreading falsehoods and urged state governments to take strict action against black-marketeers and hoarders.

The PM said that as a result of New Delhi’s continuous dialogue with its global partners, several Indian-flagged ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz have recently reached India safely. He said the government is in constant contact with suppliers from different countries, and efforts are being made to ensure the supply of oil, gas, and fertilisers from wherever possible. Modi said the government is keeping a close watch on shipping routes in the Gulf and surrounding areas. On Sunday evening, the PM chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which reviewed the availability of oil, gas, and fertilisers. Since Wednesday, the PM has spoken with the leaders of the Gulf countries, Jordan, Malaysia, and especially Iran. In his conversations, the PM has stressed the need for dialogue, condemned the attacks on the energy infrastructure in the region, and stressed ensuring safe navigation through the region’s shipping routes.

Officials said two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers — Pine Gas and Jag Vasant — carrying roughly a day’s supply of the country’s cooking gas, safely navigated through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening and are expected to reach Indian shores over the next two days. To questions about US President Donald Trump’s social media post, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the government’s daily briefing that the government was “closely following these developments”. Sources in the government said any expectation that the conflict was nearing an end would be misplaced. They suggested that the US President’s statement concerns his previous ‘ultimatum’ to Iran about attacking its energy infrastructure, and Tehran responded by stating that no such negotiations have taken place.

In his statement in the Lok Sabha, the PM termed the situation in West Asia as “deeply concerning”, which has “created unexpected economic, national security-related, and humanitarian challenges for India”. The PM said India’s concerns are “naturally greater” because of its extensive trade relations with the countries at war and those affected by it, but “most importantly” because a significant portion of the country’s crude oil and gas requirements is met by West Asia, nearly 10 million Indians live and work in the Gulf countries, and a large number of Indian crew members also serve on commercial ships sailing in these waters. “Therefore, it is essential that from the Parliament of India, a united and unanimous voice goes out to the world regarding this crisis,” the PM said.

Modi said that now that the crisis has lasted for more than three weeks, its adverse impact on the global economy and on people’s lives is evident. The entire world is urging all parties for a swift resolution to this crisis, he said. He said the government and its missions abroad are providing all necessary assistance to Indians living there, and he has spoken twice to leaders of the West Asian countries. He said more than 375,000 Indians have safely returned to India, including nearly 1,000 Indians from Iran. Modi noted that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, from which India gets the bulk of its oil, fertiliser, and gas supplies, has become highly challenging. He said the government’s focus has been to minimise difficulties for ordinary families and ensure supply is not disrupted. He said India imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, and the government has had to prioritise domestic use of LPG and is also increasing domestic production.

The PM detailed steps taken over the past decade for energy security. He said crude oil, LNG, and LPG were imported from 27 countries, while today India imports energy from 41 countries. India’s strategic petroleum reserve of more than 5.3 million metric tonnes is being expanded to over 6.5 million metric tonnes. He said the reserves maintained by India’s oil companies are separate. The PM also mentioned increased ethanol production and blending, railway electrification, and a focus on electric mobility as efforts to reduce dependence on energy imports. Regarding fertiliser availability to ensure proper sowing for the Kharif season, Modi recalled that during the Covid period and wars at that time, global supply chains were disrupted, but Indian farmers were provided a urea bag for less than ₹300 when the price had reached Rs 3,000 per bag in the international market.