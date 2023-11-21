Home / Politics / Property registration stalled by sub-registrars: BJP cites Delhi RERA order

Property registration stalled by sub-registrars: BJP cites Delhi RERA order

However, a senior revenue department officer said no directions have been issued to sub-registrars to stop property registrations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
The Delhi BJP on Monday claimed that following a NCT of Delhi RERA order, property registration has been stalled by the sub-registrars here.

However, a senior revenue department officer said no directions have been issued to sub-registrars to stop property registrations.

Slamming the AAP government, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to clarify whether the NCT of Delhi Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) order will apply on properties constructed before November 20 or any later date.

Sources in the AAP-led Delhi government, however, said RERA comes under the Centre, so the BJP should question the central government, and stop "misleading" the people.

In a statement, Sachdeva claimed that "misusing the Supreme Court's concern for protecting the interest of property buyers, the Delhi government's RERA has brought a notification after which sub-registrars stalled property registration in Delhi today."

The Delhi RERA in its order in September had directed agencies concerned to stick to a Supreme Court order in 2008 whereby maximum number of dwelling units that could be constructed on different plot sizes were fixed.

The officer said there are no directions to sub-registrars to stop property registrations. "We will consult with the RERA to understand the intent of its order and how to go about it," the officer said.

The RERA had also stated in its order that various civic authorities such as MCD. DDA, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board are sanctioning building plans with additional dwelling units without kitchen built with pantry or store.

"The builders after sanction of building plans, convert pantries and stores into kitchens and sell units as separate dwelling units, circumventing orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," stated the RERA order.

It had directed that all building plans sanctioned after September 15, 2023, will clearly indicate total number of dwelling units that can be constructed on the plot marking each dwelling unit separately on the plan.

The authority has further directed all sub-registrars to: not to register more than the number of permissible dwelling units as per plot size.

The Delhi BJP president claimed that the RERA order says that on plots of up to 50 metres only three dwelling units will be allowed, while Delhi is full of small plots of up to 50 metres having four to five dwelling units.

Similarly the order says that only four dwelling units will be allowed on plots of 50 to 250 metres whereas a large number of properties of above 100-250 metres size in Delhi have six to eight dwelling units, Sachdeva claimed.

He said Delhi has 1671 unauthorised colonies with lakhs of units where no Building Plan has been sanctioned till date. So, one fails to understand how will property sale and purchase take place in these areas, the BJP leader said.

In unauthorised colonies three to four houses of say 200 metres normally has eight to 10 dwelling units and people want to know from Chief Minister Kejriwal what will be the future of their houses that will become illegal as per the RERA order, he said.

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 7:09 AM IST

