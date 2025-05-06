Home / Politics / Punjab must avoid petty politics over water issue: Haryana CM Saini

Punjab must avoid petty politics over water issue: Haryana CM Saini

Chief Minister Saini said that the Haryana Cabinet strongly condemns the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab
The Chief Minister Saini said that the nation runs on a system that must be respected. (Photo: PTi)
ANI
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 6:53 AM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Punjab is indulging in petty politics over the water distribution issue.

Chief Minister Saini said that the Haryana Cabinet strongly condemns the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. He reminded that prior to 1966, Punjab and Haryana were one state.

"Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, should stop playing such petty politics and focus on developmental politics that addresses the basic needs of the people of Punjab," Nayab Singh Saini said. 

"Water is a natural resource and a national heritage. Even today, the Mann government passed a resolution in its Vidhan Sabha, refusing to give Haryana its rightful share of drinking water. This act is unethical and goes against the federal structure of India," said CM Saini while addressing the mediapersons after presiding over the Cabinet Meeting here on Monday.

While coming down heavily on the Mann government, the Chief Minister Saini said just as the people of Punjab have shown doors to the Congress, they will do the same with AAP.

Responding to a question regarding the resolution passed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha regarding the dissolution of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the Chief Minister Saini said that BBMB is an autonomous body passed by the Lok Sabha and operates under the central government. 

He criticised the Punjab government for neither respecting the Supreme Court's decisions nor upholding the Constitution, and for undermining India's federal structure.

The Chief Minister Saini said that the nation runs on a system that must be respected.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

